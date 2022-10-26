Japanese Tiny House Is Totally Self-Sufficient, Made for Off-Grid Living

The tiny living movement is increasingly popular in many different parts of the world, but for those who want to take it a step further it’s not just about downsizing, but also about having more freedom. The freedom to move around is also correlated to being self-sufficient anytime and anywhere.
Folks in the U.S. are familiar with various types of tiny homes built specifically for off-grid living, but this new model comes from Japan. It’s called the Whole Earth Cube, and KTLA reports that it was officially presented at this year’s Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC), considered the most important IT and electronics annual event in Japan.
You might be wondering why is a tiny house being displayed at this type of event. The Whole Earth Cube is no ordinary dwelling. Designed by Hokuryo, it’s presented as the housing version of wireless technology, or as an “unplugged” house. The initial idea was apparently meant for disaster readiness, which is why it’s self-sufficient. But the project evolved, turning into a tiny home that’s suitable for permanent off-grid living, not just as a solution for emergency situations.
Roughly the size of a shipping container, and made mostly of wood, the Whole Earth Cube is fitted with solar panels and large batteries for storing that power. It also has a gas-powered generator for backup. The kerosene tank that’s used for heating and hot water only needs to be refilled about once a year.
Water is collected either when it rains, or from rivers, then filtered. Two separate systems provide the water for showers, dishwashing and laundry, on one hand, and collect wastewater on the other hand, in a dedicated tank.
Not just sustainable and self-sufficient, this tiny house is also technologically advanced. The power system can be monitored constantly, with the data displayed on a special tablet, and there’s also an advanced communication system that includes huge, vertical screens for a more “realistic” experience.
For now, this off-grid tiny house is still a concept, but it’s expected to enter production by next year, in Japan.
