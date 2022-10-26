2024 Nissan Z NISMO Reportedly Due Summer 2023, New R35 GT-R Variant Also Rumored

According to the October 26th issue of Best Car, the Nissan Z NISMO is coming in the summer of 2023 with a few performance-oriented goodies. What kind of goodies? We can only speculate that it’s getting some GT4-derived stuff and some other bits and bobs inspired by the 370Z NISMO.
Introduced more than 13 years ago, the preceding model was developed by the Specialty Vehicles Group within Nissan North America in conjunction with Autech Japan. From a displacement of 3.7 liters, the VQ-series engine pumped out 350 horsepower and 276 pound-foot (374 Nm).
Then offered exclusively with a manual transmission, the 370Z NISMO flaunted a strut tower bar brace, a set of performance dampers, dialed-up spring rates, beefed-up stabilizer bars, 19-inch RAYS aluminum-alloy wheels, 14- and 13.8-inch ventilated brake rotors complemented by four- and two-piston calipers, reworked steering, as well as sporty design cues.
Considering that Nissan upped the horsepower and torque ratings from the 370Z, there’s no denying the force-fed Z will receive a bit more as well for the much-anticipated NISMO. “The expected price is 8 million to 9 million yen,” notes Best Car, as in $54,000 or $60,750 at current exchange rates.
In the summer of 2023, the Japanese publication further expects the Japanese automaker to launch a big-winged variant of the GT-R. From the standpoint of exterior design, “it’s almost the same [as the outgoing model] except that the rear wing is changed to a swan-type neck.” Best Car is referring to a rear wing inspired by the Super GT racing car. Speaking of which, swan neck mounts are also used by Porsche on the 911 GT3.
New colors are rumored as well, and the cited publication further makes a case for chassis and engine improvements. Whatever it may be, this variant of the GT-R may be a final edition of sorts. Given that Nissan discontinued the R35 in a plethora of markets – including the United States and the United Kingdom – it’s obvious that the R35 is heading for greener pastures.
