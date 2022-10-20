What It’s Like to Stay at The Frying Pan, a Historic Oil Rig in the Middle of the Ocean

More on this:

1 This Luxury Sailing Catamaran Is Ready for Faraway Voyages, No Need for Crew

2 Greek Billionaire’s Fabulous Yacht Blends Minimalistic Style With Abundant Luxury

3 Belgian Millionaire Parts With the Unique Sailing Cat He Helped Design, After a Decade

4 World’s Largest 100 Percent Green Shipping Fleet to Be Powered by Wind and Hydrogen

5 The Incredible Boat That Shattered Sailing Speed Records Is Back on Water After Ten Years