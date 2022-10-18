This Luxury Sailing Catamaran Is Ready for Faraway Voyages, No Need for Crew

Designed by a World Champion catamaran racer and an award-winning naval architect, this small but mighty sailing catamaran is a luxurious floating vacation home that’s also meant to be very easy to handle.
One of the pitfalls of large motor yachts is that you have to rely on an extensive crew, with all the constraints it implies. Being able to literally become the captain of your ship is not only hassle-free, but it’s also much more satisfying for those who are passionate about boating. This way, you get all the perks of cruising onboard a luxury vessel, while also enjoying more freedom, intimacy, and developing your sailing skills.
This is what the new Balance Catamarans 442 promises. Balance Catamarans was founded by Phillip Breman, a World Champion catamaran racer, a decade ago. Since then, more than 500 catamarans were brought to life, and Breman was actively involved in the design. This new model was developed in response to customers’ feedback. They wanted a smaller version of the brand’s popular watercraft, one that would be easily handled without a crew.
This is how the 442, a 44-foot (13.4 meters) performance voyaging catamaran, came to be. It can be piloted single-handed, while providing the exceptional accommodation of luxury yachts. It’s perfect for vacation island hopping, but can gear up for trans-oceanic voyages any time.
Designed by Berman together with naval architect Anton du Toit, the Balance 442 boasts an E-glass (a type of Silica-based fiber) hull with a carbon-reinforced foam core, and 1,205 square feet (112 square meters) of sail. In terms of speed, it easily goes from six knots (7 mph/11 kph) upwind to 13 knots (15 mph/24 mph) and higher, when “dropping down a swell.”
Comfortable enough for up to six people, the Balance 442 flaunts elegant, large spaces, including a big U-shaped galley, a master shower aft, and a main salon, all fitted with premium furniture.
Although designed by a racer, it doesn’t take one to sail the Balance 442, equipped with dual furling headsails, electric winches, and a self-tending blade jib. All that its future owner needs is enough spirit of adventure.
