This Amazing Sailing Catamaran Just Needs Someone With Deep Pockets to Get Made

To most of us average Joes, the name Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design might not mean a great deal, but for those people whose lives unfold at least in part on the water, it speaks volumes.
Based in La Rochelle, France, this crew has been around for some 30 years, putting together anything from workboats to luxurious yachts for the needs of the wealthy and the adventurous. They also get involved in exterior and interior design, as you can’t really have a proper yacht without all the fine lines and luxurious amenities that go with it.
Today, we’re taking a quick look at something the company describes as a project “fully designed to allow construction and delivery with a minimum of delay.” Meaning it’s not exactly real, or at least not yet – all it needs to become that is someone with deep enough pockets and a dream.
The project is called for now BR130, and it comes in the form of a sailing catamaran. That would be a dual-hull vessel that relies on sails to get about, all while providing the people on board with all the luxuries they’d need.
The BR130 is described as an “exceptionally elegant and efficient sailing yacht” with “enormous living space.” The announced dimensions reveal the boat, whose body is made from aluminum, is 40 meters long (131 feet), has a beam of 15.83 meters (52 feet), and a draft of 6.29 meters (20.6 feet).
According to the design, the BR130 should be more than capable of accommodating a complement of ten guests, and a crew of seven to cater to their and the boat’s needs. Five staterooms, which you can admire in the gallery above in the form of renderings, are spread throughout the yacht, ready to receive sleepy guests.
Given how this thing has not yet been built, we’re not given any info on things like tonnage, speed and range. The price is also a secret, or it is until you actually apply for one with Berret-Racoupeau, or on Fraser Yachts, where it is listed for all those interested to admire. This thing being what it is, though, don’t imagine it being cheap.
The BR130 was created with a smaller sibling in mind, the BR100. It too is yet to see the light of day in any form, but when and if it will, it will be capable of accommodating eight people in four staterooms and will be manned by a crew of four.
Berret-Racoupeau has some ten large yachts and about ten catamarans (not including the ones we talked about here) in its portfolio and seeing how August is Sea Month here on autoevolution, we just might come back to the most interesting of them over the coming weeks.
