Belgian Millionaire Parts With the Unique Sailing Cat He Helped Design, After a Decade

It’s hard to think that someone would give up a vehicle that was not only custom-built to their exact specifications, but which they’ve literally helped design, especially after owning it for ten years. Yet, that’s what happens in the case of serial yacht owners – something better and more exciting is always waiting at the horizon.
Like many other wealthy yacht owners, the Belgian businessman who owns the sailing catamaran Che has always been passionate about boating, and has owned a series of smaller boats before upgrading to this luxury yacht.
He told The Superyacht Owner that he believes all owners should actively participate in the design of their future yachts. Of course, that’s easy to say for someone who already had a lot of experience with sailing.
The result was a pleasure craft that was truly special. The 35-meter (115 feet) Che is not only the biggest yacht of this kind built by Sunreef Yachts in Gdansk, Poland, but, at the time of its launch, it was also the second-largest sloop-rigged catamaran in the world, and the third-largest sailing multihull in the world.
Boasting 199 GT of volume, this sailing cat offers luxurious accommodation for up to eight guests. Its stylish interior features an abundance of light wood, highlighted by blue and orange accents.
Che’s most distinctive feature is the electric-pink spinnaker that made it easily recognizable wherever it sailed. And it did get to sail a lot, with its owner being a passionate connoisseur of the most spectacular cruising destination on the globe. Its performance is also up to par, mainly due to the twin Cummins engines that enable a top speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph).
After a decade of ownership, this Belgian businessman is apparently ready to move on to a new project. The Che sailing catamaran was recently sold. The final price was undisclosed, but it was asking for somewhere around $5 million.
