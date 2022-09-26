Self-Drive ANTS Moves Austal’s Largest High-Speed Catamaran Into Floating Dock

Somewhere in the Philippines, a mammoth, 115-meter (377) feet vehicle-passenger ferry was moved into floating dock this week, taking it one step closer to being ready for operation. It’s ship maker Austal’s largest ferry by volume to date and was moved into place with the help of something called ANTS.
ANTS is in essence a new vessel transportation system that relies on rails and self-drive trollies with variable geometry, meaning they can suit a variety of vessels. It was used for the first time ever with the launch of this ferry, called Auto Express 5, and proved very successful, as per company officials.
The Auto Express 5 is being made for Danish ferry operator Molslinjen, and work on it started back in 2019. Molslinjen paid almost 84 million euros for the ship back then, which is about 81 million in dollars at today’s exchange rates.
Powered by “a new generation of medium speed engines that are LNG compatible,” the high-speed catamaran will be capable of moving at a time 1,610 passengers seated on leather reclining seats with USB ports, and 450 cars, with the vehicles loaded onto two decks.
High-speed when it comes to this thing is about 37 knots (43 mph/69 mph), and the ship will operate the route linking Ystad and Rønne. The trip, which is about 39 miles (63 km) long, currently lasts about 80 minutes, but with this new boat, it should be shortened. For the duration, passengers will have access to Wi-Fi, a bistro, bars, and children’s play area.
Although initially scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of this year, the Auto Express 5 will not be seen in action off the Danish coast until the first quarter of next year. Up next on the agenda is more work, which will culminate with Austal conducting the final fit-out.
