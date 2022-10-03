Aperio Superyacht Concept Is Inspired by the Movement and Body of a Manta Ray

VPLP Design, a France-based naval architectural company that operates three distinct divisions - racing, yachting, and maritime - has shown the world new renderings for its latest superyacht concept named Aperio.
The conceptual Aperio, whose name means “to reveal” in Latin, proposes a new approach to yacht design and is described by its designers as “a ship of two facets.” That’s because “under sail, she is an outstanding yacht which, upon arrival at her destination, changes into an expansive haven of peace,” they further explain.
Featuring an aluminum structure, the catamaran concept is 150 feet long (46 meters) with a 60-foot (18.35-m) beam and 5.7-foot (1.75-m) draft. It boasts an imposing appearance with a profile characterized by both crisp and soft lines that make the connection between its organic and technical sides.
What the designers wanted to highlight with these new renderings was the vessel’s ability to transform from a powerful seagoing yacht to an autonomous floating island through a seamless, almost complete metamorphosis.
“With each concept boat, we try to push back the boundaries, break down the barriers, and imagine the future of sailing. This boat is a dream, but she is nevertheless technically possible,” VPLP designer Yann Prummel stated.
The innovative yacht’s structure extends from each side while moored, revealing its true self and creating more space for guests to enjoy. For instance, the afterdeck includes a mobile platform that can be lowered to create a Venetian bridge between the two hulls.
Moreover, Aperio’s twin-masted design makes it possible for the midships to be used to the guests’ advantage in innovative ways. Aperio can accommodate up to ten guests in the central living area that includes four separate staterooms connected in the center. The generous main saloon is covered by glass that imitates the movement and physique of a manta ray and allows for plenty of light to get in.
The yacht’s wings are said to be almost twice as efficient as a traditional vessel and are fully automated, meaning they do not require an experienced crew to be operated.
Finally, VPLP Design equipped Aperio with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, which ensures the vessel will provide a silent virtuous sailing experience.
