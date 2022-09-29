Meyer Yachts Show Megayacht Concept With Full-Size Tennis Court, Suspended Infinity Pool

The Monaco Yacht Show is the perfect venue for shipbuilders worldwide to reveal their new ships and product concepts. German shipyard Meyer Werft Group seized the opportunity to show the world its second superyacht concept, dubbed Two10, designed under its Meyer Yachts brand.
The brand was launched just last year when the company presented the One50 concept, a 490-foot (150-meter) megayacht that runs entirely on fuel cells and batteries. However, the Papenburg-based company has extensive expertise in shipbuilding, having been on the market since 1795.
“We can realize almost limitless ideas and ship sizes - even the craziest ones. We are currently seeing that the demand for mega yachts is increasing, and there is room for another shipyard in this segment,” Meyer Group chief executive Bernard Meyer said.
With the Two10 megayacht concept, the German shipbuilder has gone even larger, as the new vessel has no less than 688 feet (210 meters) in length. However, thanks to the clever exterior styling, with smooth, uniform lines, her length is subtly disguised when seen from the outside.
But its imposing proportions become evident once you step aboard. To make an idea of its sheer size, just know that its foredeck houses not only a helipad but also a full-size tennis court.
The Two10 will also feature a beach club spanning two decks, as well as a suspended infinity pool above the aft bar. As it turns out, this pool will be the largest pane of glass ever installed on a yacht.
According to the yard, just like last year’s One50, the Two10 will be fitted with a sustainable propulsion system, as they are committed to building not only the biggest vessels but also “the greenest superyachts in the world.”
Large and complex vessels define the Meyer Group’s competence in the field, considering that vessels of almost 1,150 feet (350 meters) in length have been built on their premises for years, so we only expect extraordinary builds to come out of their yard.
“We can realize almost limitless ideas and ship sizes - even the craziest ones. We are currently seeing that the demand for mega yachts is increasing, and there is room for another shipyard in this segment,” Meyer Group chief executive Bernard Meyer said.
With the Two10 megayacht concept, the German shipbuilder has gone even larger, as the new vessel has no less than 688 feet (210 meters) in length. However, thanks to the clever exterior styling, with smooth, uniform lines, her length is subtly disguised when seen from the outside.
But its imposing proportions become evident once you step aboard. To make an idea of its sheer size, just know that its foredeck houses not only a helipad but also a full-size tennis court.
The Two10 will also feature a beach club spanning two decks, as well as a suspended infinity pool above the aft bar. As it turns out, this pool will be the largest pane of glass ever installed on a yacht.
According to the yard, just like last year’s One50, the Two10 will be fitted with a sustainable propulsion system, as they are committed to building not only the biggest vessels but also “the greenest superyachts in the world.”
Large and complex vessels define the Meyer Group’s competence in the field, considering that vessels of almost 1,150 feet (350 meters) in length have been built on their premises for years, so we only expect extraordinary builds to come out of their yard.