Volkswagen Atlas Brake Lines May Leak, 532 Vehicles Recalled

On September 14th, the Volkswagen Group of America received internal reports about leaking brake lines. Following initial analysis, the German automaker’s North American office decided to issue a stop-sale order for the U.S. market on September 19th. Mere days later, the Product Safety Committee decided to issue a recall for the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “tooling equipment had not been correctly set up after a maintenance operation. Brake fluid leaks can lead to an increase in stopping distance, which may increase the risk of a crash,” highlights Volkswagen.
In case of a brake fluid leak, the warning light will promptly illuminate in the instrument panel. Owners may also experience increased brake pedal travel or the pedal feeling softer than it normally does. Volkswagen further notes that brake fluid leaks may happen exclusively at the threaded connections.
A grand total of 532 vehicles are called back stateside, of which one percent are believed to exhibit this problem. Affected vehicles were produced between September 1st and September 15th. The Atlas three-row crossover accounts for 326 units, followed by 206 units of the coupe-styled sibling.
No fewer than six involved components are listed in the attached report, all of them produced by Sanoh America Inc. of Scottsboro, Alabama. Fortunately for all parties involved, the Volkswagen Group of America is not aware of any field complaints related to this problem. Volkswagen says that additional checks and process improvements were implemented on September 16th.
Known owners will be notified by first-class mail on November 23rd, the day U.S. dealers will be informed to replace the brake lines on the affected vehicles at no cost to the owner. As opposed to the recalled components, the remedy brake lines are said to be correctly manufactured.
Priced from $34,600 excluding destination charge, the Atlas is manufactured at the Chattanooga Assembly Plant alongside the two-row Atlas Cross Sport. The more stylish body style is available from $33,910.
