2024 Volkswagen Golf 8 Facelift Spied for the First Time, Has a Massive Screen

Volkswagen's Golf 8 is set to receive a facelift that will be revealed next year and then sold as an MY2024 vehicle. The German hatchback came with a dramatic shift in its multimedia interface, which also integrated the climate controls, as well as other features. It was a big deal at the time, and VW is going forward with the idea.
As some of you may be aware, the new touchscreen-based control interface is not without any flaws, and many people still miss the time when you had a dial or a switch for the most frequently used functions.
We are mostly referring to the volume knob here, but there is a button-cutting trend in the automotive industry that does not seem to go away, regardless of what people think.
Now, the facelifted version of the Volkswagen Golf is being tested, and we get to see inside it. While the German company's engineers had kept the inside of the Golf mule camouflaged up until recently, it only took one moment of leaving it uncovered for our spy photographers to catch it, as you can see in the photo gallery.
The Golf 8 facelift is getting a bigger multimedia screen, and the unit looks just like the one on the Passat and Tiguan models. In other words, Volkswagen might use the same kind of screen, which is the interface that helps control the sound system, navigation, vehicle settings, and climate control system for several of its models.
The big shift from the current interior is both an increase in screen size and a decrease in the number of buttons. Unlike Tesla, VW has elected to keep the gauge cluster, as well as the wiper stalk and gear selector.
From a design perspective, the exterior does not show any change yet, but you will see some modifications on future prototypes. Since we are writing about a facelift here, it may not be a dramatic change, so do not expect too much.
Volkswagen does not take too many risks when designing new models, and the company will try not to go overboard with the changes with the restyling. At this point, it is still unclear if the 8.5 will be the last Golf offered.
