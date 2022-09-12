VW Screwed Up, Now They're Recalling the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport in the U.S.

Volkswagen and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are conducting a recall in the United States for several Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport crossovers.
The reason behind this safety campaign revolves around loose screws, more specifically the hitch bolts, which were insufficiently tightened during production. According to the safety watchdog, the issue is blamed on the new supplier and might increase the risk of a crash.
Drivers will have to listen for rattling noises coming from the rear end of their vehicle, as that’s the first sign that something bad is about to happen. If ignored, then the loose bolts may fall out, and the remaining ones will be over-stressed, so the trailer hitch could separate during towing.
As for the fixing part, the company’s authorized technicians will tighten the bolts an extra 90 degrees. No parts will be replaced under this recall, and Volkswagen will not reimburse those who may have solved the problem on their own, as their rides are still covered by the factory warranty, and would have been fixed for free.
A total of 3,184 units of the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport are affected, with a 100% estimated defect rate. The said Atlas crossovers were made between April 19, and June 6, this year, and the Atlas Cross Sport came to life from April 20 to June 1.
Owners of these vehicles will hear from the automaker on or before October 28, as that is when the planned notification date is, according to the NHTSA. Dealers will be informed at the same time. Meanwhile, concerned owners with a question on the topic can reach out to Volkswagen at 1-800-893-5298, using the recall number 66N8. They can also get in touch with the safety agency at 1-888-327-4236, as they can answer certain questions related to this recall as well.
