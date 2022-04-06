Bugatti Recalls One Chiron Over One Loose Screw

More on this:

1 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Enters Production, Supercilious Hypercar Ready for the Jet Set

2 Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels Case J, Watch Out for the Ford Mustang Super Treasure Hunt

3 Bugatti's Latest Hypercar Is Almost Ready, Production Starting This Year

4 Can We Interest You in a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport for $14,028?

5 Check Out Cristiano Ronaldo's One-of-One Custom Bugatti Watch, Worth Over $1 Million