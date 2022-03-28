Bugatti's Latest Hypercar Is Almost Ready, Production Starting This Year

What is Bugatti’s latest hypercar, you ask? Well, it's not a special edition of the Chiron, as all units of that one have been spoken for, but the Chiron-based Centodieci.
You might remember it from the summer of 2019, when it was unveiled at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance or the numerous stories that followed.
What you should keep in mind from now on is that the testing phase is almost ready, and the Molsheim brand will kick off assembly at its factory in France shortly. Each of the 10 copies that will ever see the light of day starts at a jaw-dropping €8 million, or ~$8.8 million at the current exchange rates, and all of them will be delivered this year.
The white prototype pictured in the gallery has been used by Bugatti’s engineers for all sorts of testing, from the city and highway to twisty roads, and circuits. In total, it has completed over 50,000 km (31,000+ miles) of testing, with the final endurance phase being carried out at Nardo, in southern Italy. The 12.6-kilometer (7.8-mile) long circular track features a 6.2-km (3.9-mile) long handling course on its inner section, which allows the hypercar to hit its maximum speed of 380 kph (236 mph).
Interrupted only by the technical checks, revisions, and driver changes, as no less than three skilled drivers got to put it through its paces at Nardo, the Centodieci clocked up to 1,200 km (745 miles) each day, as this rare hypercar “will guarantee its owner a unique driving experience 100 years from now,” according to Bugatti.
“The Centodieci is deliberately driven to its limits in order to guarantee reliable handling at the highest level, even in extreme situations,” said Carl Heilenkotter, the brand’s project manager for one-off and few-off projects. “Even though most cars never enter this range, it is nonetheless tested. This is the philosophy of the brand, and that is why we put such a huge amount of effort into all this testing.”
A modern ode to the EB 110, the Bugatti Centodieci features a different body than that of the Chiron. It packs the same quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, which still makes 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW), enabling a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 2.4 seconds. As we already mentioned, top speed is capped at 380 kph (236 mph).
