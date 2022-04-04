Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Enters Production, Supercilious Hypercar Ready for the Jet Set

You’ll soon be able to drive your very own Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, if you ordered one that is, because deliveries of the hypercar have finally commenced.
As you likely already know, all build slots of the Chiron Super Sport have been reserved, and the Molsheim brand has a waiting list just in case someone changes their mind.
“It’s extremely exciting to be witnessing the first customer units of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport come together within our Atelier,” said Bugatti’s President, Christophe Piochon. “Hearing brand-new 8.0-liter W16 engines fire up for the first time, knowing that they are soon to become a centerpiece of our customers’ collections across the globe, is a personal highlight.”
One of the first units of the extreme model has been personalized to the teeth. Created as a collaboration between its owner and the Bugatti Sur Mesure team, it features a bespoke ‘Vabues de Lumiere’ paintwork. The hand-finished pattern “mimics the way lights reflect off the Chiron Super Sport’s curved panels,” the automaker explains and helps it stand out even more compared to the rest of the lineup.
Besides the longtail silhouette (10 inches/25 centimeters extended bodywork compared to the normal Chirons), and a cockpit that doesn’t cut back on the luxury and comfort gizmos, the Chiron Super Sport boasts a tuned engine. The W16 has larger quad-turbochargers, enhanced oil pump, valve train, and cylinder head. The transmission and clutch were upgraded too in order to cope with the extra power, as it has no less than 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW) available via the loud pedal.
Flat-out, it can do 440 kph (273 mph) and ensuring its stability are the stiffer springs. The model has a retuned electronically-controlled chassis, improved aerodynamics, and it can do a neck-snapping 440 kph (273 mph) flat-out, on the condition that the driver finds a long stretch of road where they can hit such dizzying speeds legally and safely.
Ask Bugatti how quick the Chiron Super Sport is from nought to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and they will tell you that it needs 2.4 seconds. Nonetheless, as we found out at the beginning of the year, in an unofficial test, the most extreme version of the Chiron yet is actually a bit quicker in real life. That's because it was clocked at 2.3 seconds. Compared to the Tesla Model S Plaid, which is one of the quickest accelerating production cars, it is about two tenths of a second slower, which is a magnificent achievement considering that it doesn't benefit from the instant thrust of an electric powertrain.
Back when it was still up for grabs, the Chiron Super Sport used to start at €3.2 million in Europe, or about $3.5 million at the current exchange rates, before taxes and options.
