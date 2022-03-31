Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels Case J, Watch Out for the Ford Mustang Super Treasure Hunt

Once every month, I keep telling myself that moving to Malaysia would be the best idea ever. Do you want to know why? Because that's where Mattel makes its line-up of Hot Wheels diecast cars. Every month you get to see a new review from someone living there, as they unbox the latest case of cars. While collectors in Malaysia are now up to case J, most people around the world haven't even seen case G yet.
As always, this case contains a total of 72 items. Each month Mattel brings forth a mix of real-life replica cars and fantasy vehicles. There's a bit of something for everyone: sports cars, supercars, EVs, trucks, race cars, and the list goes on. As with every monthly release, there's a new Super Treasure Hunt in town! So the next time you're visiting your local store, be on the lookout for the TH-branded Ford Mustang GT. If you won't notice the TH logo on the back or the special Spectraflame Red color, you're bound to be impressed by the wheels on this thing.
But let's have a look inside this case and see what it has in store for us. Not everyone is going to be excited to see a 2020 Jaguar F-Type, especially in black. But this is still going to enjoy some success, considering that it was just launched last year. The 1995 dark green Jeep Cherokee is a new addition to the Hot Wheels line-up, so you know people will be hoarding these models as soon as they hit the shelves. The 1970 Pontiac Firebird is back again, and even though the real-life car is white, this is still a nice cast to have, worthy of the "Dream Garage" label.
The Hot Wheels McLaren F1 GTR has been around for more than a decade now, but can you get tired of it? This livery is simple yet effective, and any Retro Racers fan is going to have at least one piece in their collection. I'm quite annoyed that I haven't managed to find the 1994 Bugatti EB110 SS anywhere so far. The first one that came out this year was finished in yellow, and I've seen some people buying as many as 10 pieces as they're thinking about making a profit later on. For Case J, we get to see the 4th iteration of this model, now finished in Metalflake Grigio Scuro.
Hot Wheels, you'd be delighted to see a replica of the Liberty Walk Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R. I've been privileged to see Wataru Kato's creation up close before, and even if you're not a fan of older JDM cars, this one is still a must-have. Another novelty for the Mainline series is the yellow Automobili Pininfarina Battista, one of the most exciting electric vehicles ever built, a relative of the Rimac Nevera. As we've seen more and more often with Mattel, there is a tendency to have EVs in every case, and this one was no exception.
As if things weren't already exciting enough, Hot Wheels delivers a 1986 Toyota Van. Granted, this might just be one of the slowest real-life vehicles here, but it does have a certain appeal to it. There's no shortage of Ford vehicles in Case J, so get ready for another iteration of both the 2017 Ford GT and the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400. Liberty Walk makes two more appearances in case J: with the Lamborghini Huracan and the R35 GT-R.
Now, I know I am slightly biased with this one, but the Falken Tires Mazda RX-7 FD feels like the piece de resistance to me, and it will help me increase my rotary diecast collection for sure.
But let's have a look inside this case and see what it has in store for us. Not everyone is going to be excited to see a 2020 Jaguar F-Type, especially in black. But this is still going to enjoy some success, considering that it was just launched last year. The 1995 dark green Jeep Cherokee is a new addition to the Hot Wheels line-up, so you know people will be hoarding these models as soon as they hit the shelves. The 1970 Pontiac Firebird is back again, and even though the real-life car is white, this is still a nice cast to have, worthy of the "Dream Garage" label.
The Hot Wheels McLaren F1 GTR has been around for more than a decade now, but can you get tired of it? This livery is simple yet effective, and any Retro Racers fan is going to have at least one piece in their collection. I'm quite annoyed that I haven't managed to find the 1994 Bugatti EB110 SS anywhere so far. The first one that came out this year was finished in yellow, and I've seen some people buying as many as 10 pieces as they're thinking about making a profit later on. For Case J, we get to see the 4th iteration of this model, now finished in Metalflake Grigio Scuro.
Hot Wheels, you'd be delighted to see a replica of the Liberty Walk Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R. I've been privileged to see Wataru Kato's creation up close before, and even if you're not a fan of older JDM cars, this one is still a must-have. Another novelty for the Mainline series is the yellow Automobili Pininfarina Battista, one of the most exciting electric vehicles ever built, a relative of the Rimac Nevera. As we've seen more and more often with Mattel, there is a tendency to have EVs in every case, and this one was no exception.
As if things weren't already exciting enough, Hot Wheels delivers a 1986 Toyota Van. Granted, this might just be one of the slowest real-life vehicles here, but it does have a certain appeal to it. There's no shortage of Ford vehicles in Case J, so get ready for another iteration of both the 2017 Ford GT and the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400. Liberty Walk makes two more appearances in case J: with the Lamborghini Huracan and the R35 GT-R.
Now, I know I am slightly biased with this one, but the Falken Tires Mazda RX-7 FD feels like the piece de resistance to me, and it will help me increase my rotary diecast collection for sure.