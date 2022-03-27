Can We Interest You in a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport for $14,028?

Instantly recognizable, ultra-fast, and eye-watering expensive, the Bugatti Veyron will go down in the annals of history as one of the coolest vehicles ever produced.
Not only it helped put Bugatti on the modern car scene, but it was all about breaking records, without cutting back on the comfort features. When it first rolled out in the mid-2000s, it was a multi-million dollar affair, and to this day, you won’t find one that costs less than seven figures.
So, how is this particular Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport only $14,028? As you have probably guessed, it is a scale model, albeit a handcrafted one, hence why it costs as much as a very decent used car. AmalgamCollection says that the original prototype “has undergone detailed scrutiny by the manufacturer’s engineering and design teams to ensure complete accuracy of representation.”
Limited to 99 copies, in black on orange, white on coffee, or blue on cognac, this Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport 1:8 scale model stays true to the original hypercar that was the open-top version of the Veyron 16.4. A true adrenalin-shot on wheels, it was capable of hitting in excess of 250 mph (400+ kph) with the roof up, and if the driver wanted to feel the wind, then its top speed dropped to a little over 220 mph (360 kph).
The company behind this toy for deep-pocketed enthusiasts states that it will take between 3 and 5 working days from placing the order to actually getting to touch the product for the first time. The scale model measures around 24 inches (60 cm) in length and can be showcased inside a display cabinet also signed by them. Now, if you had all the money in the world, what color would your Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport scale model be, and where would you display it?
So, how is this particular Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport only $14,028? As you have probably guessed, it is a scale model, albeit a handcrafted one, hence why it costs as much as a very decent used car. AmalgamCollection says that the original prototype “has undergone detailed scrutiny by the manufacturer’s engineering and design teams to ensure complete accuracy of representation.”
Limited to 99 copies, in black on orange, white on coffee, or blue on cognac, this Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport 1:8 scale model stays true to the original hypercar that was the open-top version of the Veyron 16.4. A true adrenalin-shot on wheels, it was capable of hitting in excess of 250 mph (400+ kph) with the roof up, and if the driver wanted to feel the wind, then its top speed dropped to a little over 220 mph (360 kph).
The company behind this toy for deep-pocketed enthusiasts states that it will take between 3 and 5 working days from placing the order to actually getting to touch the product for the first time. The scale model measures around 24 inches (60 cm) in length and can be showcased inside a display cabinet also signed by them. Now, if you had all the money in the world, what color would your Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport scale model be, and where would you display it?