Check Out Cristiano Ronaldo's One-of-One Custom Bugatti Watch, Worth Over $1 Million

Famous luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co presented Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo with a one-of-one Bugatti Chiron Baguette, which will match the specs on his own Bugatti Chiron hyper sports car.
Cristiano Ronaldo is estimated at around $500 million, and the 37-year-old has invested a lot of his paychecks in his luxurious and powerful cars. And a couple of private jets.
But now Jacob Arabo, founder of the prestigious Jacob & Co watchmaker brand, has created a special, custom Bugatti Chiron Baguette for the Manchester United striker, which would match the soccer legend’s own sports car, both on its exterior, and its specs.
The hypercar is powered by an 8.0-liter W16 engine, delivering 1,480 horsepower (1,500 ps), and a maximum torque of 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm). Of course, the watch will not have that, but doesn't make it less impressive.
The soccer star reportedly splashed over $1 million for the new timepiece, which is likely to be one of the most expensive watches of 2022, Dmarge reports.
Based on the Jacob & Co’s Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon Baguette, his new custom watch measures 55 mm wide and 20 mm tall, and has 232 white baguette diamonds, and 109 black sapphires encrusted, with a total of 21 carats.
The case is most likely a sapphire crystal, and it features a representation of his hypercar’s grille design. Naturally, it also includes his nickname and T-shirt number, CR7, visible on the front of the watch.
The luxury watchmaker created a miniature replica of the Bugatti Chiron’s W16 engine from sapphire crystals. When you push the right-hand crown, the crankshaft turns, and the 16 pistons start pumping up and down, and the two turbocharges start spinning.
This isn’t the first custom, one-of-one watches the soccer star owns, as he owns several from other luxury watchmakers, including Hublot, Rolex, and Richard Mille.
Besides the Chiron, Ronaldo also owns a Veyron, and is one of the ten people to have bought the $8.9 million Bugatti Centodieci.
