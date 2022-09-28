2023 Cadillac Lyriq Gets First Recall, 186 Units Affected

Even though you can barely see a Lyriq on the street, Cadillac has issued a recall for its first series-production electric vehicle. No fewer than 186 units, produced between March 1st and August 25th, are called back.
On August 3rd, a General Motors employee discovered a blank display in a 2023 Cadillac Lyriq at the Spring Hill factory in Tennessee. After filing a report through the Speak Up for Safety program, General Motors decided to investigate on August 19th. The root-cause analysis conducted by the biggest of the Big Three of Detroit was complemented by a field-data review that identified no fewer than 16 incidents related to this condition.
General Motors received notice of these field incidents between July 15th and September 14th. One day later, on September 15th, the Safety Field Action Decision Authority within GM decided to recall the aforementioned electric utility vehicles. Containment efforts were initiated at the plant on August 31st, and the SUVs held there will be corrected prior to shipment.
GM explains in an FAQ document filed with the NHTSA that “the driver video display control module in these vehicles occasionally performs a bootup/shut-down cycle when the vehicle is parked and powered off that can be interrupted if a door is opened. If the cycle is interrupted during a specific five-second window, the driver video display can go blank.” The American automaker further notes that the reset can be reset if the vehicle is turned off and back on, as you would do with a laptop or smartphone.
Affected components bear part numbers 87836651 and 85627614, and both are supplied by Robert Bosch LLC of Plymouth in Michigan. The remedy comes in the guise of a software update designed to correct the error that causes this blank-screen condition. Dealers have already been informed of this recall campaign, but customers will have to wait until November 7th.
