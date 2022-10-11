World’s Largest 100 Percent Green Shipping Fleet to Be Powered by Wind and Hydrogen

Several alternatives to conventional propulsion systems are being explored in the shipping industry, one of the sectors that’s infamously difficult to “clean up.” Most of them are hybrid solutions based on alternative fuels and electric propulsion. But one that claims to become the cleanest of them all just hit an important milestone.
Shipping is not only responsible for 3% of the global emissions, but according to Veer, a shipping company, it also used the least refined fuel in the world, which makes it worse. Plus, fuel costs make shipping more expensive, adding up to 60% of the final operational costs. Green solutions that are also cost-effective are clearly needed, and Veer claims to have developed just the thing for that.
The company plans to launch the world’s largest fleet of 100% clean container vessels. These ocean-going ships would be equipped with a modern, advanced sail system, plus hydrogen fuel cells. And they’ll also be built with a modular design, which makes manufacturing and operations easier and more affordable.
It might sound like just another good idea, but Veer Clean Shipping recently got the green light from ABS (American Bureau of Shipping), in the form of an AIP (Approval in Principle). This is a big deal because it allows the company to move forward with this concept, setting it apart from those who are still waiting for approvals. The next step is selecting the shipyard that will build these container ships, and Veer plans to accomplish that by the end of this year.
Veer’s future ship, named “Mamba,” will be built with a streamlined hull that boasts an impressive capacity of speed. It will be able to carry 160 containers (TEU) while reaching 18 knots (21 mph/33 kph) under sail, thanks to the innovative DynaRig sail technology. This system, developed by Southern Spars and Magma Structures, has already been implemented on superyachts such as the Maltese Falcon and the Black Pearl.
Also, through the combination of green hydrogen and modern sail technology, these container ships will boast an impressive range of 1,200 nautical miles (1,380 miles/2,222 km).
Veer plans to start operations with two of these futuristic ships by 2024.
