Greek Billionaire’s Fabulous Yacht Blends Minimalistic Style With Abundant Luxury

Always an interesting mix between classic sailing yachts and modern motor yachts, today’s motor sailing yachts offer the best of both worlds. They are just as luxurious, spacious, and comfortable as superyachts, but still offer the unique experience of sailing, and exuding a timeless elegance.
All luxury owners have the means to go for the best, but only those with some boating experience and knowledge typically go for sailing vessels, instead of motor yachts. It takes a connoisseur to be able to appreciate the unique experience of being onboard this kind of ship.
Yet, these modern motor sailing yachts are very popular on the luxury charter market, confirming that many people out there are attracted to the classic art of sailing.
One of these popular boats has a name that sounds impressive – Baracuda Valletta. It’s well-suited for a pleasure craft built by the world-famous Perini Navi, known for its exceptional sailing yachts. This particular one was launched in 2009, and refitted only a few years later, in 2013, but it seems to be still in great shape.
Its alleged owner is not just a billionaire, but someone who happens to be linked to the deep-water drilling industry. George Economou’s company Dry Ships operates a large fleet of tankers, carriers, and drilling units. There’s nothing glamorous about these, but the Baracuda Valletta makes up for it.
This elegant boat that’s 164-foot-long (50 meters) reveals a surprisingly minimalistic interior created by John Pawson. On the inside, it looks nothing like classic sailing yachts covered in heavy wood, but very modern, light, and spacious. The master suite is as luxurious as those found on bigger motor yachts, and together with the other cabins, can accommodate up to ten guests.
It also features a remarkable fold-out transom that can be partially submerged, to facilitate swimming. Packed with plenty of modern water toys, the Baracuda Valletta is also ready for adventure, able to hit up to 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph).
It looks like this beautiful vessel is also a great investment for its owner. One week onboard this luxury sailboat costs at least $184,000 – more details about that are available at IYC.
