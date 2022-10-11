The Incredible Boat That Shattered Sailing Speed Records Is Back on Water After Ten Years

It’s sad that a champion vehicle of any kind should be kept away and forgotten for more than a decade. Any boat, especially a record-breaking one, should be out at sea. And that’s exactly what’s going to happen this month, with the formidable Sailrocket 2 making its comeback.
It’s been sitting in a 40-foot (12 meters) container in Weymouth, for ten years now. But the famous watercraft that has set the world sailing speed record and has been unsurpassed to this day, the aptly-named Sailrocket 2, will luckily make it out of its hiding place. The one who sailed it to victory back then, Paul Larssen, is getting it re-rigged and ready to hit the waves.
The reason for this exciting comeback is the 50th anniversary of the Weymouth Speed Week. This spectacular event was the one that started officially timing the speed of the fastest sailing boats back in the ‘70s. This year, it will take place between October 15 and 21, at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Centre. And Sailrocket 2, literally a piece of sailing history, is most likely the greatest attraction this year.
A decade ago, on November 24, 2012, Larsen blew everyone away sailing at an average 65.45 knots (75 mph/121 kph) over the 500-meter (1,640 feet) course in Walvis Bay, Namibia. This became the new world speed record that has not been challenged ever since. An asymmetric wing-sailed speed vessel, Sailrocket 2 was built in East Cowes, UK, but launched in Namibia, because it required particular conditions.
This is obviously no ordinary watercraft, which is why it’s not expected to be able to show all that it can do at Weymouth. It won’t have the right conditions for that. However, even if won’t be able to reach the same greatness, it’s a rare opportunity to watch this beast in action.
The reason for this exciting comeback is the 50th anniversary of the Weymouth Speed Week. This spectacular event was the one that started officially timing the speed of the fastest sailing boats back in the ‘70s. This year, it will take place between October 15 and 21, at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Centre. And Sailrocket 2, literally a piece of sailing history, is most likely the greatest attraction this year.
A decade ago, on November 24, 2012, Larsen blew everyone away sailing at an average 65.45 knots (75 mph/121 kph) over the 500-meter (1,640 feet) course in Walvis Bay, Namibia. This became the new world speed record that has not been challenged ever since. An asymmetric wing-sailed speed vessel, Sailrocket 2 was built in East Cowes, UK, but launched in Namibia, because it required particular conditions.
This is obviously no ordinary watercraft, which is why it’s not expected to be able to show all that it can do at Weymouth. It won’t have the right conditions for that. However, even if won’t be able to reach the same greatness, it’s a rare opportunity to watch this beast in action.