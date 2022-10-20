Custom Research Vessel for Hawaii to Boast Impressive Technical Innovations

Optimized fuel efficiency is a top requirement not just for commercial ships and pleasure craft, but also for floating research platforms. All American Marine is building a catamaran that will not only boast top-level scientific equipment, but also design and performance innovations.
Soon, teams of up to eight scientists, or more than 20 student volunteers or crew members, will be cruising around the Hawaiian Islands, not for leisure, but on specific research missions. They’ll do that with the help of a semi-displacement aluminum catamaran, designed and built specifically for the University of Hawai’i at Manoa, and the University of Hawai’o Foundation.
All American Marine (AAM) has already kicked off the construction process at its facility on Bellingham Bay. Designed by Nic de Vaal of Teknicraft Design in New Zealand, the catamaran will boast a hydrofoil-assisted hull, which not only helps reduce drag, resulting in more comfort for the passengers, but also contributes to burning less fuel.
Powered by twin Scania engines, the catamaran will be able to reach impressive speeds of 24 knots (27.6 mph/44 kph) and a minimum survey speed of 3 knots (3.4 mph/5.5 kph) while optimizing fuel consumption. Thanks to the advanced hull design and power system, the future vessel will significantly reduce fuel consumption and running costs, while also being more comfortable for the passengers.
Fitted with 1,800 gallons (6,800 liters) fuel tanks, the research vessel will be able to carry eight passengers on off-shore trips, or up to 22 students and crew members on shorter day trips. In addition to the specific oceanographic equipment, they’ll also have access to top-level wet and dry lab spaces, as well as comfortable onboard accommodation.
This future research cat for Hawaii follows in the footsteps of the Blue Manta and Shearwater, which were built previously for the BlueTide Puerto Rico and Duke University, respectively.
