Luxury Private Jet Charter Company Will Operate 20 New Cessna Citation XLS Gen2

A luxury private jet charter operator based in Orlando, Florida, is adding Cessna aircraft to its fleet for the first time. The model that was the selected is the latest Cessna Citation, a modern version of the ultra-popular Citation 560XL midsize business jet.
As expected, this year’s edition of the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) was not only a great opportunity to admire some of the coolest new models in the industry (such as the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition delivered in the U.S.) but also the place where important business agreements were signed.
Fly Alliance, based in Orlando, agreed to purchase four Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 jets, with an option for 16 more. This new Textron Aviation model will be used for luxury charter operations.
The new jet was meant for luxurious flights indeed. Some of the sophisticated updates include improved lighting, a new pedestal seat design with individual controls, elegant styling, an entry curtain added for better weather protection on the ground, plus a new lighted airstair door.
The XLS Gen2 also offers wireless charging, USB charging ports at each seat, and an optional speaker-less sound system, in addition to an advanced wireless cabin management system.
It’s not all about the spa-like experience with this new Cessna Citation. The aircraft can get up to 45,000 feet (13,716 meters) in just 30 minutes, easily reaching speeds of up to 441 knots (507 mph/817 kph). At cruising speed, it can ensure a range of 2,100 nautical miles (2,400 miles/3,889 km).
Fly Alliance is not the first customer for the XLS Gen2. The first aircraft was delivered earlier this year to a customer in the Midwest, shortly after the model had obtained the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approval. Fly Alliance is expected to get its first XLS Gen2 in 2023.
