Textron Rolls Out the First Outstanding Cessna Citation XLS GEN2 Business Jet

When you’re the best expectations are always high, but Textron seems to be handling that pressure well. The latest addition to its midsize business jet family, which happens to be the best-selling one of the century, is ready to wow the first customers with a spa-like experience, without compromising its acclaimed performance.
The Citation 560XL has been enjoying tremendous success for 25 years, but it was time to make way for the second generation. Last year, Textron Aviation announced the launch of the new XLS GEN2 model for the midsize category, based on customer feedback. Less than a year later, the first one was delivered to its new owner, an operator in the Midwest, following the approval for type certification from FAA (the Federal Aviation Administration).
The Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 is where even the passengers’ beverages are relaxed – the deep, illuminated cupholders are just as comfortable for them as the new seats are for the passengers. Boasting a new style and individual controls, these leather seats are as elegant as they are comfortable, while the forward couch provides extra baggage room thanks to its fold-down capability.
The spa-like atmosphere is enhanced by the accent lighting and the improved acoustics due to an additional entry curtain. XLS Gen2’s modern design goes hand in hand with the latest technology, which includes an immersive speaker-less sound system, USB charging points for each seat, and an intuitive wireless cabin management system.
Built to carry up to 12 passengers, the XLS Gen2 also comes with increased payload capabilities, promising a range of 2,100 nautical miles (2,400 miles/3,889 km). It can get up to 45,000 feet (13,716 meters) in just 30 minutes, and hit speeds of up to 441 knots (507 mph/817 kph).
The new Citation range also includes the M2 Gen 2, a smaller business jet for up to seven passengers, offering the same luxurious comfort as the XLS Gen2.
