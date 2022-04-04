Textron’s Legendary Beechcraft and Cessna Piston Aircraft to Receive Some Upgrades

Textron Aviation announced that its Beechcraft Baron, Beechcraft Bonanza, and all Cessna piston aircraft are getting some upgrades, both in terms of functionality and comfort.
The Beechcraft piston aircraft has received some enhancements that focus on functionality. The maximum takeoff weight of the new production Beechcraft Bonanza G36 has been increased by 155 lbs (70 kg), allowing the six-seater to have a maximum usable load of 1,213 lbs (550 kg) in its standard seating configuration.
New Bonanzas, together with Beechcraft Baron G58 aircraft, will also have a redesigned cockpit arrangement that includes a standalone autopilot controller. Moreover, they will be equipped with a GI 275 electronic display, USB ports for every seat, powered headset plugs, and will feature three new interior schemes. The aircraft will also come with new LED exterior lighting that will offer enhanced visibility. All of these will be available in the new aircraft scheduled for delivery in mid-2022.
The modernized cockpit will also be one of the main features included in the new production of Cessna high wing piston aircraft. They will incorporate the Garmin GI 275 electronic standby, which replaces three analog standby instruments and offers additional flight data. The cockpit now has a backlit USB A/C port, and the interior features Alcantara inserts in the seats.
Textron’s iconic piston lineup will land at this week’s Sun ‘n Fun International Fly-in & Aerospace Expo, one of the largest aviation events in the world. Aviation enthusiasts will be able to feast their eyes on the Beechcraft Bonanza G36 and Beechcraft Baron G58. The Cessna Caravan, Cessna Turbo Stationair HD, and a Cessna Skylane will also be on display. The event will take place in Lakeland, Florida, between April 5th and April 10th.
“This is an ideal opportunity for us share the significant advancements we are making with our piston products,” said Chris Crow, vice president of Piston Sales.
