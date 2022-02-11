Turbocharged Cessna Skylane Goes Back in Production, Deliveries Start in 2023

When it comes to personal airplanes, there’s probably no bigger name in the industry than Cessna. The moniker, now owned by Textron, is one of the most common in the skies of the world – and the offering is about to get even bigger.
Back in 2001, the Cessna Skylane range was boosted with the introduction of the Turbo T182T model, a four-seater meant to cater especially to the needs of people that had to fly to and from high-altitude airfields.
The model proved relatively successful, yet the Turbo variant of the Skylane was retired in 2013. But now it’s coming back, with Textron hoping it will prove even more appealing than before thanks to the fact it has been “updated with the latest avionics suite and interiors.”
In the new iteration, the T182T makes use of a Lycoming engine rocking a Hartzell Engine Technologies (HET) turbocharger. In this configuration, the airplane’s powerplant delivers 235 horsepower at an altitude of 20,000 feet (6,096 meters) and spins a constant-speed, three-blade, electric de-ice McCauley propeller.
The amount of power should be enough, says Textron, for “pilots flying over mountainous regions or for cruising at higher altitudes.” The top speed of the plane is of 165 knots (190 mph/306 kph), and its range is estimated at 971 miles (1,563 km).
The upgraded airplane packs a new avionics suite, supplied by Garmin, but also a brand new cockpit interface. The interior has been gifted with an in-cabin oxygen system for high-altitude flying, seats in Alcantara, and “advanced” soundproofing.
“The Skylane has been a great airplane for more than six decades, and especially popular with first-time owners,” said in a statement Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Textron Sales & Flight Operations.
“The turbocharger is easy to operate, and the combination of a proven Lycoming engine, a heated McCauley propeller and an in-cabin oxygen system, will make this aircraft a leader in the high-performance, single-engine segment.”
Textron says the turbocharged variant of the Skylane will be ready for deliveries in 2023. At the time of writing, no info on price has been provided.
