Single-Engine Beechcraft Denali Takes to the Skies for the First Time

A momentous occasion took place on November 23rd at Textron Aviation's west campus. A Beechcraft Denali prototype aircraft took off from the Eisenhower International Airport for the first time, successfully completing its maiden flight.The airplane took off at 8:20 a.m. and flew for almost three hours. During this time, its flight controls, stability, propulsion, and avionics systems, were all successfully tested. The aircraft climbed to an altitude of 15,600 feet (4,755 meters) and traveled at a 207 mph (333 kph) speed.Ultimately, the Denali will reach speeds of up to 328 mph (529 kph) and have a range of up to 1,841 miles (2,963 km) with one pilot and four passengers, and will be able to travel between New York and Miami or London and Moscow.The prototype was powered by GE's Catalyst engine , a more environmentally friendly engine that burns up less fuel and can run on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).The interior received some upgrades as well. The aircraft features a standard seating configuration of six individual reclining seats and a high-density seating option of nine seats. Passengers traveling with Denali will enjoy larger cabin windows, an in-flight accessible luggage compartment, and a forward refreshment cabinet.The cockpit is outfitted with the Garmin G3000 intuitive avionics package, which includes high-resolution and touchscreen controllers. An integrated Garmin autothrottle is now standard, allowing pilots to easily manage aircraft speed, engine performance, and power.With its first flight successfully completed, the Beechcraft Denali will have to pass another two flight test articles and three airframe ground test articles. The aircraft's systems, engine, avionics, and overall performance will also be thoroughly inspected. The company hopes to achieve certification for the Denali in 2023.