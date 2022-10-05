Luxury SUV-Inspired King Air 360 to Be the Newest Queensland Police Asset

Textron’s legendary Beechcraft King Air turboprop adds another important customer to the list. Starting next year, the Queensland Police Service will be operating five of these turboprops with certain modifications. Made to be versatile, the new King Air 360 is just as comfortable operating as a law enforcement aircraft as it is playing the part of a luxury air vehicle.
Textron claims that its Beechcraft Air King family of business turboprops is the best-selling one in the world. Figures seem to back that up, with 7,700 of these aircraft delivered since 1964. The King Air 360 continues this legacy, with deliveries having started back in 2020. One of the latest customers that chose it is the Queensland Police Service in Australia.
A fleet consisting of five King Air 360 will be based in Brisbane, and all aircraft will feature a cargo door, a protection kit for gravel landing, and a high-density seat configuration, in addition to boasting a longer range and a greater cargo capacity.
The King Air 360 was designed as the latest version of the iconic Beechcraft. King Air. The 11-seat turboprop flaunts a newly-designed cabin that’s said to be more comfortable and luxurious, ensuring a lower cabin altitude, thanks to an advanced digital pressurization system. According to Textron, the new design was inspired by luxury SUVs, reflected in features such as re-sculpted sidewalls, comfortable seats with illuminated cup holders, plus air and light-adjustment functions.
The 50-year legacy is also continued in terms of performance. The King Air 360 can hit up to 312 knots (359 mph/578 kph), with a maximum range of 1,806 nautical miles (2,078 miles/3,344 km). These are two of the reasons why it’s being chosen for various special-mission roles around the globe.
This summer, the turboprop made its first appearance at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (LABACE), in Brazil.
A fleet consisting of five King Air 360 will be based in Brisbane, and all aircraft will feature a cargo door, a protection kit for gravel landing, and a high-density seat configuration, in addition to boasting a longer range and a greater cargo capacity.
The King Air 360 was designed as the latest version of the iconic Beechcraft. King Air. The 11-seat turboprop flaunts a newly-designed cabin that’s said to be more comfortable and luxurious, ensuring a lower cabin altitude, thanks to an advanced digital pressurization system. According to Textron, the new design was inspired by luxury SUVs, reflected in features such as re-sculpted sidewalls, comfortable seats with illuminated cup holders, plus air and light-adjustment functions.
The 50-year legacy is also continued in terms of performance. The King Air 360 can hit up to 312 knots (359 mph/578 kph), with a maximum range of 1,806 nautical miles (2,078 miles/3,344 km). These are two of the reasons why it’s being chosen for various special-mission roles around the globe.
This summer, the turboprop made its first appearance at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (LABACE), in Brazil.