UK Couple Built a Sustainable Tiny Home From Scratch, for Off-Grid Living

The real cost effectiveness of downsizing is more obvious for those who build their own tiny home, instead of buying one. It might take longer and it’s certainly more difficult, but it looks like an appealing solution for more and more people who want to cut the costs related to conventional living, while also protecting the environment.
Tiny house living isn’t nearly as popular in the UK as it is in the US, judging by the numbers. According to the BBC, there are a few hundred people who opted for this across the UK, compared to 10,000 in the U.S. But the trend seems to be growing. Tom Morgan and Amie Simons are one of the couples who decided to design and build a new home from scratch, using as many sustainable and off-grid solutions as possible.
They kicked off things last summer, and documented the building process on social media, calling the project A Tiny Space Odyssey. The 21 x 8 feet (6.5 x 2.5 meters) home was built sustainably, with upcycled materials and affordable alternatives. It may not look as fancy and stylish as other mobile homes, but it cost £18,000 (around $20,000) to build and it helps with future savings, thanks to its off-grid system.
This includes solar panels, an eco-friendly water filtration system, a wood burner, and gas for running the fridge – the couple told the BBC. They even have plans for adding a bicycle-powered washing machine soon.
Despite its size, Tom and Amie’s home has numerous storage solutions cleverly hidden, and they wanted a loft bedroom that would be tall enough for them to stand. Off-grid living also means taking advantage of what the natural environment provides, so the couple makes sure to use rainwater whenever it’s possible.
In less than a year, this young couple built a tiny home and moved to Wales. In addition to the significantly lower costs of living, they are happy to also live in a way that’s better for the environment and closer to nature.
