Well-Tended 2010 BMW S 1000 RR With Low Mileage Could End Up in Your Garage

If raw Bavarian power is what you’re after, then you may want to try your hand at snatching this beast while there’s still time.
Behind its sporty bodywork, the 2010 BMW S 1000 RR houses a liquid-cooled 999cc inline-four powerplant with sequential EFI technology, a beefy 13:1 compression ratio, and four titanium valves per cylinder. When its crankshaft whirls at 13,000 rpm, the DOHC mill is capable of generating up to 193 untamed horses.
On the other hand, a generous torque output numbering 83 pound-feet (112 Nm) will be supplied at around 9,750 spins per minute. This grunt is fed to a wet anti-hopping clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which rotates the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive. The whole procedure can push Motorrad’s crotch rocket from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.6 face-melting ticks.
Moreover, the S 1000 RR will require just over 10 seconds to complete the quarter-mile run, and it’ll ultimately plateau at a top speed of 188 mph (303 kph). To help mere mortals manage this power, BMW’s titan comes equipped with ABS, traction control, and four selectable riding modes.
For suspension-related affairs, the Bavarian employs inverted 46 mm (1.8-inch) forks at the front and an adjustable remote-reservoir shock absorber at the rear end. Up north, braking duties fall under the jurisdiction of dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) rotors and radial four-piston calipers from Brembo.
At six o’clock, you’ll find a 220 mm (8.7-inch) brake disc and a single-piston caliper providing ample stopping power. The motorcycle’s anatomy features an aluminum twin-spar skeleton, and the entire structure will tip the scales at 450 pounds (204 kg) on a full stomach.
Now that we’ve familiarized ourselves with the bike’s spec sheet, let’s talk more specifically about the exemplar shown above. This bad boy is going on the block with a mere 3,800 miles (6,100 km) under its belt, demanding no minimum reserve price from bidders! You may find it listed on Bring a Trailer until October 27, and the leading bid is currently placed at $7,750.
