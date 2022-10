Well-Tended 2010 BMW S 1000 RR With Low Mileage Could End Up in Your Garage

EFI

DOHC

ABS

Behind its sporty bodywork, the 2010 BMW S 1000 RR houses a liquid-cooled 999cc inline-four powerplant with sequentialtechnology, a beefy 13:1 compression ratio, and four titanium valves per cylinder. When its crankshaft whirls at 13,000 rpm, themill is capable of generating up to 193 untamed horses.On the other hand, a generous torque output numbering 83 pound-feet (112 Nm) will be supplied at around 9,750 spins per minute. This grunt is fed to a wet anti-hopping clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which rotates the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive. The whole procedure can push Motorrad’s crotch rocket from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.6 face-melting ticks.Moreover, the S 1000 RR will require just over 10 seconds to complete the quarter-mile run, and it’ll ultimately plateau at a top speed of 188 mph (303 kph). To help mere mortals manage this power, BMW’s titan comes equipped with, traction control, and four selectable riding modes.For suspension-related affairs, the Bavarian employs inverted 46 mm (1.8-inch) forks at the front and an adjustable remote-reservoir shock absorber at the rear end. Up north, braking duties fall under the jurisdiction of dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) rotors and radial four-piston calipers from Brembo.At six o’clock, you’ll find a 220 mm (8.7-inch) brake disc and a single-piston caliper providing ample stopping power. The motorcycle’s anatomy features an aluminum twin-spar skeleton, and the entire structure will tip the scales at 450 pounds (204 kg) on a full stomach.Now that we’ve familiarized ourselves with the bike’s spec sheet, let’s talk more specifically about the exemplar shown above. This bad boy is going on the block with a mere 3,800 miles (6,100 km) under its belt, demanding no minimum reserve price from bidders! You may find it listed on Bring a Trailer until October 27, and the leading bid is currently placed at $7,750.