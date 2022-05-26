Off-Road X-Line Teardrop Camper Thrusts a Ukrainian Builder Onto the RV Industry Map

One of their builds is the X-Line, a travel trailer built with cues from classic teardrop campers but with some attention in terms of styling to grant it the off-road capabilities we'll talk about later; a mobile habitat you can rely on. Let's see how they like to do things over in Eastern Europe.
Over the years, LifeStyle Campers has grown to be known not only in their native nation, but have dealerships in the U.K., Germany, and a few other countries too. Looking closer at what's available for customers worldwide, I found that how much you'll pay depends on what country you're buying from. On average, you're looking at a build priced around $25,000 (€23,400 at current exchange rates). Nonetheless, this is the base model, so do bring along some extra zing (money; cash, credit, checks, whatever you got).
Now, let's say you dished out the bucks for an X-Line and are now ready for it to change your life. Well, the only real change you may need to make is leave your landlocked home behind; with a base weight of 520 kg (1,146 lbs) and a tow bar load of 45 kg (99 lbs), you probably won't need to buy a new vehicle. Hook it up and go.
As you're driving along towing this sucker behind your grandma's Camry, you may wonder how far you can take things. Assuming you aren't driving a Camry, you'll be able to journey off-road thanks to an AL-KO torsion axle suspension and a galvanized frame that won't rust at the first touch of mud.
the exterior is coated with a proprietary "anti-vandal" coating. Looks a lot like spray-on bed liner to me. Nothing wrong with it either; several manufacturers use this option as it yields a decent and low-budget result.
Once you've arrived at your destination, one of the first things you'll do is stretch your legs and then proceed to unload your X, all 230 kg (507 lbs) of cargo you brought along. This does include the weight of a rooftop tent if you opt for one, a feature that extends this camper's sleeping capacity to four. If you want to add an exterior shower, the roof rack is the perfect place for it.
We continue to explore the exterior with a feature that teardrops are known for, the galley. Imagine waking up at dawn, and with sleepy eyes and dried saliva on your cheek, you head to the back of the X and lift the galley hatch; air springs take over from here.
watching the sunrise as you enjoy a warm meal. After that, you can rock-paper-scissors for whoever does the dishes, or just let them soak in the stainless-steel sink.
Feel like going back to sleep with a full belly? Back inside the camper, you lay in bed and look around at your mobile home. You'll notice two lateral entries into the habitat, cupboards for clothing, shoes, and gear, sound speakers, and even cup holders. Not to mention outlets and textile wall covers. Do you like reading? You've got LEDs for that.
Sure, by the time you're done pimping out your X-Line, you could very well be dishing out an extra $10K, and to pay $35K for a fully loaded off-road capable camper is something that needs some consideration.
