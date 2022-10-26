Bohemian Bungalow Gooseneck Tiny House Is Pure Luxury, With 2 Slide-Outs and Many Secrets

It’s called the Bohemian Bungalow and is described as a tiny house, both of which would make you think of compact dimensions, but it certainly doesn’t feel that way. Compared to the majority of tiny houses, it feels more like a mansion, in that it packs full-size features you wouldn’t dream to think of finding in a tiny.
The Bohemian Bungalow is a 2018 build by Todd and Shari Snyder of Hill Country Tiny Houses, a family-run business that does anything from actually tiny tiny houses to container homes and luxury custom units like this one. It was built for HGTV’s Tiny Paradise show and is fully custom, and as it so happens, it is also for sale right now.
Todd and Shari believe in downsizing with everything that it entails, but they’re clearly not opposed to the idea of going all out in terms of fancy features, if the paying customer can afford it. The Boho, as they call the Bohemian Bungalow, was their personal tiny for a while, and it comes with over 5,000 miles (8,047 km) of traveling across the country with no incident. Considering it is one of the most complete tiny living solutions out there, that’s no small achievement.
living space. This means sleeping for four people (six, if two more are willing to cuddle on the couch), two slide-outs, a full-size kitchen, a spa-like shower in the spacious bathroom, and incredible amounts of storage space. It’s fancy even if you compare it to a regular, non-moving home, let alone your standard tiny, as the video below will show.
The slide-outs and the ingenious layout help the Boho stand out from the crowd and create a sizable and very welcoming living space. But they would be nothing without certain personal touches: the red French doors at the rear, the two fold-out decks, the custom bar outside the kitchen, the tiles in the kitchen, or the vintage stained glass for the windows.
Entrance is done through the French doors, painted red in honor of a late grandmother who loved red lipstick. The living room holds a cozy couch for late-night movie binging and a Murphy bed that comes down for guests and, during daytime, integrates the TV and a lot of storage. The couch sits on one of the two existing slide-outs.
The kitchen is gorgeous and fully equipped. After all, what use is a good-looking kitchen if it doesn’t have what you need for cooking? The black walnut butcher block countertop makes a gorgeous contrast with the white farm sink and the emerald green tiles used for the backsplash and the walls, as well as inside the showerroom. The two opted for pass-through windows, allowing them to serve dinner at the outside bar on the secondary deck. Both decks have retractable awnings and fold up against the walls when the tiny hits the road.
Appliances in the kitchen include a chef-style five-burner gas stove, grill and oven, a dishwasher, a large side-by-side fridge and freezer, and a full-size pantry, with storage wherever you look. A barn door separates the kitchen from the bathroom, with a washing station acting as buffer. Here, you have a washer-drier and a surprisingly large wardrobe. The bathroom holds a vintage vanity and standard flush toilet, and the spa-like shower with penny-tile flooring.
the master bedroom, with the queen-size bed sitting on the second slide-out. The space is much more compact here, but that’s not to say that storage options are non-existent: the bed comes up on hydraulics to reveal yet another secret cupboard.
Todd says that the Bohemian Bungalow, the original unit, is fully self-contained, and that it’s perfect for a permanent residence, occasional RV or even a rental unit. He hardly needs selling it like this, because its incredible features and rustic but luxurious vibe do that for him. If you have $159,000 to spare, that is. Hill Country Tiny Houses is also selling other versions of the Boho, including on a smaller trailer or without slide-outs, with or without solar panels, or other options, for prices starting at $96,000.
