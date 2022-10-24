autoevolution
Affordable 24-Foot Modern Tiny Home Allows You to Live Large in a Small Space

24 Oct 2022, 11:17 UTC ·
Tiny homes that are big on space are often quite pricey and defy the purpose of downsizing and moving into a smaller house altogether. However, while browsing the tiny house market, we sometimes happen to come across a budget-friendly tiny dwelling that is worth sharing with you.
Such is the case with this modern tiny house that features two bedrooms and is ready to move into. The seller wants less than $50,000 for it, and we would say it’s a complete steal considering everything that it has to offer.

Let’s see why this tiny house caught our eye, and we’ll let you decide if it has the potential to be your next abode.

First off, it measures 24 feet (7.3 meters) long and 12 feet (3.6 meters) wide and is fully insulated, wired, and plumbed, so you won’t have to worry about these technicalities. It features a living room, a cute dining corner, a spacious kitchen, two loft bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Once you step inside, you immediately notice the high quality of the materials used in its build as well as the level of craftsmanship put into it. The interior is charming, with white and neutral hues dominating the whole space.

The kitchen has plenty of white cabinets, a beautiful countertop, a sink, a cooktop, and an under-the-counter refrigerator. The tiled backsplash completes the charming feel of this space. A small table with two chairs make up the dining space.

The modern living room boasts a stylish design, with a coffee table, a recliner, two sofa chairs, and a wall-mounted television creating the perfect place to spend your evenings after a busy day.

The loft bedrooms are both equipped with queen mattresses. A narrow passageway makes the connection between the sleeping areas and is used for storage.

Finally, the toilet is separate from the actual bathroom, which features a shower, a little sink with some storage underneath, and a mirror.

This beautiful, budget-friendly house is located in Sulphur Springs, Texas, and is turnkey ready, according to the Facebook Marketplace listing.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

