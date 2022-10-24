Double-Deck Tiny Home With Two Beautiful Terraces Can Be Transported Anywhere

It’s no wonder that prefab tiny homes are increasingly popular – despite their industrial frame that seems the opposite of cozy, they turn out to be very practical, affordable, and even stylish alternatives to conventional housing. This particular one boasts an unusual double-deck plan that truly maximizes space and also looks very modern.
Tiny homes with a terrace are rare, which is why this prefab house with two terraces is even more special. Its owners can enjoy the view from a beautiful panoramic terrace, even though the house itself is so small. Thanks to the double-deck plan created using stacked perpendicular boxes, this house manages to have a terrace at ground level, and a second, panoramic one, boasting a modern glass railing.
It’s called The Cabini and it’s the creation of an architect in Transylvania, Romania. The unusual geometric shape makes it seem bigger, but the Cabini Tiny House only covers 36 square meters (387.5 square feet), which makes it suitable for a couple or a small family. The minimalist, yet luxurious interior, includes a fully-equipped kitchen, a bathroom with a shower cabin, plus a bedroom and a living area upstairs.
The generous windows allow plenty of natural light inside, while a thick layer of basalt-wool insulation keeps the Cabini cozy during the cold season. It’s built using traditional methods, but with modern materials, including a metal frame, and a PVC membrane for the waterproof roof. For those who want to focus on eco-friendly features, the roof can be turned into a green roof, or it can be extended with solar panels.
Also, the Cabini boasts a ventilated façade that comes in different colors, according to the customers’ preferences. According to the builder, this tiny home can simply be delivered anywhere in the world, and is ready in just five months – one of the advantages of prefab houses. More details about this tiny home’s price are available at Cabini.
