Meet the Denali Clerestory, a Luxury Tiny Home Designed to Feel Like a Mini-Mansion

The Denali Clerestory was designed by Timbercraft Tiny Homes, a tiny home builder located in Guntersville, Alabama. Founded in 2014, the company has been creating beautiful houses on wheels that meet the needs of every owner. It specializes in making custom models that vary in size and style.
This tiny home is a variation of Timbercraft’s popular Denali unit, a 37-ft-long (11.2-meter-long) park model that combines the modern aesthetic with rustic accents. And if the Denali already sounds like a spacious tiny, the Clerestory is even bigger.
At 41 ft (12.4 meters), this home pushes the limits of tiny living. It’s 10-ft-wide (3-meter-wide), and it has an impressive 11-ft-high (3.3-meter-high) ceiling with skylights that let natural light come inside. The raised dormers, along with the open layout, make the Clerestory feel incredibly large. With 399 sq ft (37 sq meters) of living space, it’s like a mini-mansion among other tinies.
cozy cabin, thanks to the stained wood ceilings and hardwood floors. There’s an open-concept kitchen that is equipped with all the necessary amenities you’d find in a traditional dwelling.
It features shaker-style cabinets painted in warm green, a farmhouse sink, a generous quartz countertop, a four-burner gas cooktop with an oven, a dishwasher, and a full-size refrigerator. And that’s not all. This area also has a breakfast bar with space for two bar stools and several storage spaces.
Next to the kitchen is an empty area that can be used as a living room since it can easily fit a couch and a small coffee table. From there, owners or guests would be able to enjoy the incredible views offered by the multiple large windows that surround the room.
Down the hallway is the bathroom. Just like the other spaces, this one, too, feels surprisingly large. It includes a vanity, a large tile shower with a frameless glass door, a standard flush toilet, cabinets for storage, and even a stackable washer and dryer. The bathroom also has a fan that keeps the humidity levels low.
Other features included in this tiny home are a ductless mini-split AC with a heat pump and an ERV ventilation system. Throughout the home are recessed LED lights that provide a soft glow inside at night.
Unfortunately, Timbercraft Tiny Homes doesn’t mention the price for the Denali Clerestory. That’s because each unit is customized to fit the needs of the owners.
However, it’s worth pointing out that the builder does mention a base price for its luxury tiny homes. The company’s models start at $81,000. The price can vary depending on the size, materials, and appliances used. Timbercraft also specifies that all of its builds are made to withstand high winds when being moved from one location to another, so they’re extremely durable. You can check out the video down below to see what the Clerestory is all about.
