Gooseneck Tiny Home Vulcan Represents an Elite, Hybrid Sector in the RV Industry

Whether downsizing in a van, a skoolie conversion or a tiny home, switching to a smaller floorplan will mean, without a doubt, having to pick new priorities and discarding the superfluous. At times, even basic stuff like proper kitchen appliances can fall into that “superfluous” category; at others, creature comforts like a dry bathroom, an office space, or a room to lounge in will have to be sacrificed in the name of mobility.
For people who don’t want to cut down on creature comforts, options do exist and no, they’re not limited to not downsizing. U.S.-based Custom Travel Homes aims to fill that small niche in the market, and Vulcan, their flagship model, will fill this “new elite hybrid sector in the RV industry.” Yes, we’re talking about high-end, luxury tiny houses, designed by the likes of Julia and Robert, founders of Custom Travel Homes and builders of Vulcan as a personal experiment, which has since been turned into a new business.
As Robert explained in a 2020 video tour with Jenna from the Tiny House Giant Journey (see the video below), the CTH tinies are not for everyone but that doesn’t mean that they’re impossibly priced. On the contrary, he points out: for the empty-nesters with a lifetime in the workfield and, presumably, some money put aside, they are affordable. Just as importantly, they afford a lifestyle similar to the one they had before this big change.
This is a tiny built with no compromise and no expense spared. The layout, with the exception of the gooseneck exterior, is a basic two-loft one, with a kitchen and bathroom on the lower floor. But everything else makes Vulcan stand out, from the premium appliances, to the finishes and furnishes, and the fact that everything, down to the lights and window curtains, is automated.
Vulcan is 34 feet (10.3 meters) long and sits on a triple-axle trailer. The tow vehicle is Volvo 780 Semi conversion, on whose bed the couple carry an electric Smart car and storage for stuff like their ski equipment and extra tools. The tiny has a steel frame and is designed to sustain extended traveling at high speeds.
Offering a total of 300 square feet (27.8 square meters), Vulcan includes a full-size kitchen that opens completely to the outside thanks to the triple-fold doors. “Full-size” doesn’t exactly begin to describe it, since the kitchen is perhaps fancier than most kitchens in actual homes: it even has a pot filler, dishwasher, a baking station, a coffee station, and a steam oven for artisan bread. The wood-burning stove provides heat during cold days (there’s also radiant floor heating and a two mini-splits for that), but doubles as a pizza oven.
bathroom comes with a sizable standing shower decked in mother-of-pearl, a separate toilet room, storage in the ceiling, sink and vanity, and a washing station with a washer and a drier.
The bedroom has a queen-size bed and a wardrobe, with additional storage in the floor. The lounge at the opposite end sits lower than the bedroom, so it offers standing height. There’s a U-shaped couch with a table in the center, offering seating for up to eight people. At night, the same couch can turn into another queen-size bed.
Robert’s office is on the floor of the lounge, but outside of the area. It’s a stand-up desk with a secret wine cellar underneath, a stowaway bar table. The screen he uses as his computer monitor sits on an elevating platform that rises and swivels it, so it becomes the TV screen in the lounge. From the lounge, you can move to the roofdeck, where there’s sitting for two. There’s another deck that attaches to the kitchen, and which can be stowed under the trailer in pieces.
Vulcan has 1,800 W of solar panels on the roof and four Tesla Model S modules under the stairs to the lounge, and this setup is enough to run everything inside. Neither Julia nor Robert go into specifics of autonomy of the tiny, except to say that they like to spend about one month in each location, to really be immersed in it.
a similar tiny would be approximately $400,000.
This unofficially makes Vulcan the most expensive tiny house in the world.
