Rough-Looking Vintage Caboose Reveals a Lovely Interior Packed With Amenities

There’s a reason why there are so many vintage train enthusiasts all over the world – railway history is fascinating, and each train car or caboose has a story to tell. Luckily, some of them have are still around to this day, and have been carefully restored so they can be enjoyed by generations to come.
If people get married on restored vintage trains, why wouldn’t they spend their honeymoon in one as well? This is what an Airbnb host in Athens, Ohio, believes. She is offering a fully-renovated caboose that keeps its retro look on the outside, but switches to modern style and comfort on the inside.
Since it’s not too big (at a 6-foot/1.8 meters ceiling height) this caboose can be a cozy and intimate retreat for a couple. A full-size bed and a kitchen wouldn’t have fit, but there’s enough room for a pull-out futon, a tiny bathroom with a shower, and a kitchenette packed with the basics, including a sink, a stove/oven, and a fridge.
In line with the current glamping trend, this rail-inspired rental combines its rustic style with modern technology. This includes Internet access and a TV monitor that can be hooked up to a laptop, for streaming. Also, guests don’t need to worry about air conditioning and heat, as both are provided.
But what makes this caboose special is that it’s an authentic Athens County C&O model. The C&O (Chesapeake and Ohio) cabooses were built by the Standard Steel Car Company of Baltimore, starting the mid-1920s. The ones in the initial 90700-90799 series were red with a black roof, which was the standard paint scheme at the time, but by the 1950’ they were repainted yellow.
These simple, wooden cabin cars apparently survived until the ‘70s, but most of them not in great shape. Fortunately, this particular one was restored and turned into a tiny house – it’s still a living piece of history, but one that can be experienced and enjoyed.
Since it’s not too big (at a 6-foot/1.8 meters ceiling height) this caboose can be a cozy and intimate retreat for a couple. A full-size bed and a kitchen wouldn’t have fit, but there’s enough room for a pull-out futon, a tiny bathroom with a shower, and a kitchenette packed with the basics, including a sink, a stove/oven, and a fridge.
In line with the current glamping trend, this rail-inspired rental combines its rustic style with modern technology. This includes Internet access and a TV monitor that can be hooked up to a laptop, for streaming. Also, guests don’t need to worry about air conditioning and heat, as both are provided.
But what makes this caboose special is that it’s an authentic Athens County C&O model. The C&O (Chesapeake and Ohio) cabooses were built by the Standard Steel Car Company of Baltimore, starting the mid-1920s. The ones in the initial 90700-90799 series were red with a black roof, which was the standard paint scheme at the time, but by the 1950’ they were repainted yellow.
These simple, wooden cabin cars apparently survived until the ‘70s, but most of them not in great shape. Fortunately, this particular one was restored and turned into a tiny house – it’s still a living piece of history, but one that can be experienced and enjoyed.