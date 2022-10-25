Gorgeous Vintage Train Car Is a Luxury Inn, Once “Montana’s Greatest Publicity Stunt”

America’s history was partly written by its pioneering railways and the trains that crossed its territory. Each of the train cars that survived to this this day, dating from different times in history, has a fascinating story to tell. Now known as the Centennial Inn, this sophisticated vintage rail car is at the top of the list.
It was 1964, and Americans were looking forward to diving into the many wonders displayed at the New York’s World Fair. One of these would be the Centennial Train that traveled to New York from Montana. It boasted 30 train cars that were custom painted by Lyman Rice, commissioned by Montana.
The State wanted to commemorate its 75-year existence in style. And it succeeded – the Centennial Train, carrying distinguished guests such as top-level officials, was memorable. People even remembered it as “Montana’s greatest publicity stunt.” After the fair, the train returned to Montana and each of the cars would have a different fate, either abandoned in a field or given a new life.
According to its Airbnb host, the Centennial Inn carries the legacy of this unforgettable Montana train from 1964. Sitting in Livingston, Montana, this unique inn also comes with 1,000 feet (304 meters) of beach along the Yellowstone river, a real heaven for fishing enthusiasts.
But the true surprise comes once you step inside the vintage train. Unlike other train cars that were converted into glamping retreats, the Centennial Inn could actually be a home. It’s not only gorgeous on the outside and on the inside, but also fitted with all the amenities of a real home.
Of course, it also helps that it boasts 900 square feet (83.6 square meters), enough to include two bedrooms and a full kitchen, plus the living area and a bathroom. Back in the day, it was a Northern Pacific Railway Parlor Car, which meant that it was more comfortable and luxurious compared to a regular coach.
That elegance is reflected by the modern version as well. Plus, up to four guests can experience staying here, and enjoy unexpected amenities, including a private hot tub, a washer/dryer unit, Wi-Fi, and cable TV.
There seems to be something for everyone at this beautiful train car inn, from history and glamour to fishing and outdoor adventures – all packed in a cozy setting that feels like home.
