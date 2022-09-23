Guy Builds a Wooden Train in 56 Days, Takes His Family Out for a Joyride Through the City

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: this guy deserves serious consideration for the “best father in the world” title. He constantly spoils his kid with the coolest toys ever, building him anything from kid-sized replicas of the most iconic cars to tanks, Santa’s reindeer and sleigh, and everything else the toddler might crave for. This time, it was a classic train and he got to be the locomotive operator.

