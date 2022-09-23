Guy Builds a Wooden Train in 56 Days, Takes His Family Out for a Joyride Through the City

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: this guy deserves serious consideration for the “best father in the world” title. He constantly spoils his kid with the coolest toys ever, building him anything from kid-sized replicas of the most iconic cars to tanks, Santa’s reindeer and sleigh, and everything else the toddler might crave for. This time, it was a classic train and he got to be the locomotive operator.
There’s just something about trains that fascinates certain people, oftentimes from early childhood. Maybe we have Thomas the Tank Engine to blame, but one thing is sure: most kids go nuts for these choo choo trains. Truong Van Dao’s toddler went too, which could have only meant one thing: his dad had to build him one. It was a project that took him 56 days to complete.
Now, for most fathers, this could have proven to be a challenging if not impossible task, but this particular Vietnamese happens to be one skilled dude with an extensive background in the art of crafts. You might have already stumbled upon his work on the internet, as he has a very popular YouTube channel dedicated to his masterpieces. The digital world knows him as ND Woodworking Art, or the super talented guy who makes awesome wooden cars.
As far as I can tell from browsing through all his videos, everything started with him being a great dad who wanted to make his kid happy. It is why he started building all sorts of wooden vehicles for him, and everything blew up from there. The guy made the headlines several times with his creations, such as his kid-sized but drivable wooden Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, his Lamborghini Sian Roadster, or his BMW 328 Hommage, to name just a few of his masterpieces.
ND Woodworking Art also makes wooden bikes, tanks, and, with his latest build, he just added another vehicle type to his collection: trains.
Watch the entire building process in the video below.
