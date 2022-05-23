Guy Buys a Worn-Out Scooter for $5, Turns It Into This Gorgeous Bike in 33 Days

They say that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and it’s a spot-on quote in the case of this Vietnamese artist. You can take this guy to any scrapyard in the world and he’ll find something to turn into his next masterpiece, regardless of how old a vehicle is or in what condition. Take this jaw-dropping Honey Badger bike for instance.
There’s this toddler in Vietnam who’s probably envied by all the kids in the neighborhood, to say the least. Why's that, do you ask? Because he gets to play with the coolest toys, custom-built by his genius father, the guy behind the ND-Woodworking Art YouTube channel. Truong Van Dao has close to a million subscribers for a reason, and that’s because his content is simply addictive.
He started building his first kid-sized, electric, wooden car for his son, a gorgeous Bugatti Centodieci. ND-Woodworking Art’s cars may be downsized, but they are drivable, and a delight to gaze at. More and more replicas of iconic wheelers have followed, with some of his creations getting millions of hits on YouTube.
My personal favorites are his wooden version of the Rolls Royce Boat Tail, his Lamborghini Sian, and his BMW 328 Hommage. But this dude’s got much more than just your conventional wheelers in his portfolio. For instance, he also made a wooden version of the most popular combat vehicle in the World of Tanks, namely the Panhard EBR 105 French tank. Another video game-inspired masterpiece is his Lambo Vision GT, with the striking hypercar taking him 96 days to build.
ND-Woodworking Art also has two-wheelers in his museum-worthy collection. In fact, his latest project falls in this category, being a stunning bike he put together from an old scooter he got for just five bucks. After 33 days of hard work, the Honey Badger bike was born, a bike guaranteed to make your day. Have a look-see.
