Stunning Lambo Vision GT Turns All Heads on the Streets of Vietnam, Is Homemade but Flashy

And the award for the best father in the world goes to Truong Van Dao, a Vietnamese artist whose gorgeous wooden car models belong in a museum. Motivated by the desire to offer his toddler the best possible childhood, the talented craftsman builds him the most iconic four-wheelers, all of them drivable. His latest masterpiece? This jaw-dropping Lambo Vision GT.
Developed for PlayStation 4, the Gran Turismo Sport videogame has been driving gamers nuts since 2017 when it was launched by the franchise as the 13th game in the Gran Turismo series. The Lamborghini Vision GT is one of the most popular racing cars in it, a single-seater with a powertrain similar to the Sian FKP 37. It packs a naturally aspirated V12 electric motor, 48V electrical system, a supercapacitor instead of a lithium battery, all-wheel drive, and delivers 807 hp. It can get to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 seconds and can virtually hit 217 mph (350 kph).
The Vision GT was unveiled in 2019, at the Gran Turismo Championship finals in Monte Carlo and became available to players in 2020.
A real, full-sized version of the car was also made, but no money in the world can make it yours, because it is just a concept vehicle. However, Supercar Blondie did get a chance to review the insane hypercar, just in case you want to take a better look at it.
And then there’s our Vietnamese guy, for whom everything is possible, who made a kid-sized version of the Vision GT for his son and this might very well be the coolest “toy car” I’ve ever seen. The Vietnamese proved once again that there’s nothing he can’t master, from engineering to wood carving, welding, you name it.
His Lamborghini Vision GT looks out of this world, especially when he takes it out for a drive at night (you’ll understand why once you look at the video below). It took 96 days to build the hypercar, but the result is simply insane.
