DIY Spirit of Ecstasy Is the Icing on the Cake on This Already Stunning Boat Tail Replica

The exquisite beauty of an automobile lies within the details. They are the icing on the cake, the crucial accents that separate pure utilitarian vehicles from masterpieces that belong in a car museum. This Vietnamese craftsman is well aware of that and makes sure each and every one of them is accurately replicated in all his art projects. His drivable, wooden Rolls-Royce Boat Tail makes no exception.
It’s been nearly a month since we covered ND Woodworking Art’s superb Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, a scaled-down, wooden version of one of the most expensive cars in the world. His kid-size wheeler is first and foremost a piece of art, but you can also hop in it and take the wheel if you want to go for a laidback, battery-powered ride. Now the artisan comes back with a fresh video that shows us how he made the lights and the hood ornament for the Boat Tail.
A little background on this guy, first: he’s from Vietnam, his name is Truong Van Dao (also described by his fans as a pure genius, God, or the best YouTuber in the world), and ND Woodworking Art is his YouTube channel, one that is continuously growing, with over a million subscribers and counting.
This guy makes the most amazing miniature vehicles, most of them out of wood, all tributes to some of the most iconic wheelers ever made. The Boat Tail is just one of his projects, but you can also find on his channel replicas of the Ferrari GTO 250, Lamborghini Sian Roadster, Bugatti Centodieci, to name just a few. And lately, he also got into restoring old, worn-out bicycles.
Back to his latest behind-the-scenes video, it is simply satisfying to watch. Truong Van Dao crafts Rolls-Royce’s lights and ornamental sculpture with enviable mastery.
For those who don’t know it, that forward-leaning woman with her arms outstretched, who sits proudly on the hood of nearly every Rolls-Royce car out there, is called The Spirit of Ecstasy and has been the automaker’s official mascot since 1911. It is one of the most recognizable and famous car symbols and, according to Rolls-Royce, it embodies beauty, luxury, style, and perfection.
The video below can teach you how to make your own budget-friendly Spirit of Ecstasy, so we’ll leave you to it.
