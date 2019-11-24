Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo Concept Revealed, Exclusively Available on PS4

Concept cars are fine and everything, but virtual concepts are the best because automakers (and pixel artists) can go crazy with the design. The Lambo V12 is one of those virtual cars, a single-seater work of wonder that will be available to drive in Gran Turismo Sport from the spring of 2020 exclusively on PlayStation 4.
Digitally unveiled at the Gran Turismo Championship finals in Monte Carlo, the visionary automobile features a similar powertrain to the Sián FKP 37. In other words, a naturally aspirated V12, electric motor, 48-volt electrical system, a supercapacitor instead of a lithium-ion battery, and seven-speed ISR transmission. All-wheel drive is also featured, and all told, the output rating is 807 horsepower (818 PS).
“The Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo is created to provide the ultimate virtual car for young fans and gamers,” declared Mitja Borkert. This vehicle “mirrors Lamborghini's push on future technologies, particularly in the arena of lightweight materials and hybridization,” concluded the head of the automaker’s Centro Stile.
Sant’Agata Bolognese is pretty hip for teaming up with the Gran Turismo franchise and Sony to make this concept happen, and if you look at the bigger picture, it’s likely that the exterior design will influence future raging bulls. It’s also worthy of highlighting that the V12 will soldier on with natural aspiration for the foreseeable future because Lamborghini knows that forced induction has a few drawbacks.
The inevitable, however, will eventually happen. A sedan inspired by the Estoque concept is highly likely as the fourth model line after the Huracan, Aventador, and Urus, a 2+2 grand tourer with the silhouette of a coupe, practicality of a sedan, and performance of an all-electric vehicle. Audi and Porsche could be willing to share the Premium Platform Electric for this application, and even hypercar king Bugatti wants to join the party with an electric GT expected to cost just under a million dollars.
Lamborghini also took a liking to fighter jets, designing a canopy that allows the driver to enter the car from the front. The information needed by the driver is projected in front of him on the windshield as well as on a screen integrated into the steering wheel.
