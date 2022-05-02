Ford and Honda Decide Against Stands at 2022 SEMA Show, VW Steps In for a Spot

Two major automakers, Ford and Honda, have decided against continuing their presence at the SEMA show this year. The news comes from SEMA, which has announced that Ford and Honda will not be displaying new vehicles at the 2022 SEMA Show and thanked them for their collaboration so far. Moreover, the two brands will continue to work together with SEMA on some programs.
The decision against taking part at the 2022 SEMA Show was motivated by "a change in corporate strategy," which was quoted by the organizers of the event for both Honda and Ford, without nominating any of them for using this explanation. With the official reason out of the way, let us see what that means for everyone else.
First, Ford vehicles, as well as Honda vehicles, will continue to be a part of the SEMA Show, but they will not be in their manufacturer's stand, which would not exist this year. Instead, other companies may exhibit Ford and Honda vehicles to showcase the products they make for them or their work.
As a general idea, the Ford stand at SEMA was not exactly small as an exhibition space, and Honda's was not too shabby either. The two stands we are referring to were OEM exhibition stands, which are quite large, but that does not mean there will be an empty space instead of the Ford or Honda stands.
Instead, Volkswagen has announced it will participate as an OEM at the 2022 SEMA Show. The German brand will exhibit some of its latest performance-oriented models, as well as its range of SUVs and crossovers.
Naturally, VW will not be the only manufacturer present with a stand at SEMA, as the Stellantis conglomerate has also requested a spot. The 2022 SEMA Show will also have Toyota, Chevrolet, Hummer, GMC, Nissan, and Lexus with OEM stands, so there will be plenty of new vehicles exhibited.
According to SEMA, the 2022 event already has confirmed spaces at 25 percent above 2021. It means that the organizers already have more exhibitors confirmed for this year's event than they had last time, which is good news for everyone except those looking for a last-minute spot at the 2022 SEMA Show.
