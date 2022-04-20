Ford Bronco “R Carbon” Edition Turns Into a Black Beast, Hides Shocking HRE Wheels

Blue Oval fans claim nothing is impossible for the reinvented, sixth-generation Ford Bronco off-road SUV. Well, it could be just the hype behind the OEM and aftermarket realm talking trash... or sand.
As such, a non-Sasquatched Ford Bronco Outer Banks that recently spent around three days completely submerged in the tidal waters of the Frenchman Bay sandbar near Bar Harbor, Maine, became an ad-hoc submarine and might beg to differ. But perhaps things would have had a completely different outcome if that particular Bronco rode on HRE’s SUS107 set, a truly shocking wheel design.
Alas, no one will ever know, simply because the latter is just a shock-instead-of-spokes figment of imagination stemming from the mind of automotive CGI artist Thiago Design, better known as thiagod3sign on social media. He probably thought it would be cool for the wheelset to bear the HRE Performance Wheels logo even if they were “designed specifically for no reason other than because,” as per the wheel specialist’s own words.
But what do you know, things then took a turn for the surprisingly positive as HRE hints this outrageous design might soon have a real-world counterpart and the presentation will be in front of a wide audience at the upcoming HRE Open House event set to take place on June 18th. Now that we got the shocking wheels settled and the pixel master looks ready to enter the select bunch of rendering-to-reality gurus, it was also the right time for the CGI expert to show this Bronco “incident” was not a one-hit-wonder.
So, the blueish widebody two-door Bronco off-road build was quickly revisited and made way for a proposed “R Carbon” special edition that would clearly bode well for murdered-out fans as well. Naturally, the new HRE wheels design followed suit and the shocking style also became a lot darker and menacing, though we could also catch a little glimpse of gold – probably just to secure a contrasting atmosphere...
