2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Is a “Brand New,” Vintage Lightning Blue 2-Door

Soon after Detroit’s Blue Oval announced the availability of a 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition special model, reservations closed with all examples spoken for. Naturally, some were snatched just for profit.
Ford aficionados have had a mountainous experience with the reinvented, sixth-generation 2021 Bronco. Lots of ups and downs. But – as they say – they are all part of the experience. What really should not be part of the acquired wisdom are the huge markups over the vehicle’s MSRPs.
Naturally, those are unavoidable. One must know they exist and learn to navigate their treacherous ways. For example, we have heard in the past of people flipping a 2021 Bronco First Edition for no less than $175k on eBay. That was, of course, even before the vehicle was delivered.
Now that Ford is finally sending lots of Broncos to dealerships and people are seeing them on the driveway, prices have started settling down below the $100k mark even when customized SEMA rides are involved. As for the “regular” 2021 Bronco First Editions, they’re throttling down below the $90k threshold.
Still, a huge markup compared to MSRP, but at least it does not fit the outrageous category anymore. The latest example again comes from eBay where user ardenq2003 is trying to flip yet another cool FE for profit. Let's be as frank and blunt as possible: the buy-it-now price is a hefty $87,490. There’s also an open invitation to make a “best offer,” so perhaps one can negotiate a little.
As far as the perks are concerned, the highlights included with the 2-Door (which kicked off at an MSRP of $56,915 when it was still available new) are pretty enticing. One of them would be the exclusive Lightning Blue paintjob, which has also been enhanced with retro treatment. The vintage atmosphere includes a new, old-school-looking white vinyl wrap, along with aftermarket “steelie” wheels and tires.
The stock ones are included in the package and only racked 67 miles, just like the rest of the rig. For sure, having just 108 km on the odometer is another major draw, along with the 330-horsepower 2.7-liter V6 engine.
