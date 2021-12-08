Airbus Awarded Multi-Million Contract to Build an Exoplanet-Hunting Spacecraft for ESA

Ford Bronco Owner Destroys 4WD Transmission in Off-Road Blunder, Drives Off With a 2WD Car

Off-road trailing could be a fun activity, as long as your car is up to the task. It is also a reason why people buy off-road capable SUVs because, you know, boys like to play in the mud. But things are not always moving according to the plan, and this is what Bill from the Eville Truck YouTube channel found for himself, the hard way.It all started as a nice adventure with a pack of Broncos on the trails, which were a little bit wetter at the time. Mud and lots of water are not always a good combination when off-roading, as the water pits might hide some nasty surprises for the unsuspecting driver. Nevertheless, mud and water are also like a magnet for off-roaders, as they tend to think it is a trial that will prove their mastering of the off-roading techniques. Well, it turns out, it really is more of the opposite, and the victims are often their beloved 4-wheeled-drive cars.In the video below, you can see the 2021 Ford Bronco slamming hard into the mud pit, where it comes to a sudden stop after it hits something hard underneath. Frightening noises can be heard as the driver tries to get the car out of the mud, but the front wheels are still spinning. It looks like the car will get out clean, but a final snap followed by a squeal cripples it into a rear-wheel-drive car. Stuck in the mud, the Bronco had to be towed out.Luckily for the owner, the car is still perfectly drivable as a rear-wheel drive. In a video released today , Bill explains what happened to the car after it hit the obstacle in the mud. It turns out the front differential took a heavy hit, and the snap and squeal came from the spider gears. Unfortunately, Ford does not offer an option for a repair, so the whole differential must be replaced.Anyway, the parts are not available at the dealer for the time being, as Bill found out. Probably, he will opt for an aftermarket part with better performance off-road. Also, he regrets not configuring that Sasquatch package that would have better protected the underbody of the car.