2021 Ford Bronco Owner Finds Incorrectly Installed Alternator Belt on 2.7L V6

Getting your hands on a brand-new Bronco seems to be harder with each passing day unless you’re prepared to pony up a few extra grand for the infamous market adjustment on top of the MSRP. In addition to nerve-wracking delays and greedy salespeople, Ford doesn’t seem to care much about the quality control at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.
So far, the 2021 model year Bronco has had one airbag-related recall affecting 553 units. But if you search through the manufacturer communications page on the National Highway Traffic System Administration’s website, you’ll get a clearer image of how many problems riddle the Ranger-twinned utility vehicle. The MIC hardtop is arguably the best-known snag of the lot, along with various whistling noises, one too many electrical and software issues, and dropped valves for the V6 that's only available with a ten-speed auto.
Speaking of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost, a gentleman by the name of Dave Smith took delivery of a superb two-door Outer Banks with this powertrain a few days ago. His latest contribution to the Bronco6x community consists of a warning and four pictures of the alternator belt sitting on top of the hood.
Dave writes: “My alternator belt was installed reversed. The belt will last about 400 miles (644 kilometers) before destroying itself. Bad news is the part is not stocked by most dealerships. My beautiful Bronco is dead in the water and I have no clue how long it will be ‘til the dealer can get a belt.”
As if that wasn’t bad enough for a new vehicle and heaven knows how much waiting for delivery, “the rental car is on the owner.” That says a lot about customer service, but more importantly, how can a Michigan Assembly Plant worker mistake the grooved side of the pictured belt for the flat side?
With a bit of luck, the Ford Motor Company will make amends for this - and many other issues - by improving the quality control for the 2022 MY.
