Old, Rusty Two-Wheeler Gets a Complete Makeover, Returns as a Stunning Lamborghini E-Bike

What may look like an old, rusty bicycle for the untrained eye, is in fact just another creative opportunity for this talented artisan. And with seven days of hard work and dedication, a nameless two-wheeler has been turned into a gorgeous Lamborghini e-bike replica.
This is not Truong Van Dao’s first Lamborghini build. The Vietnamese artist also has a homemade Lamborghini Sian Roadster in his portfolio, which is kid-sized, made out of wood, and drivable, although not exactly street legal.
Made for his lucky toddler, the functional miniature car is an impressively accurate and detailed replica that pays attention to all the trademark features, including the gull-wing doors, which are activated by remote control.
So who is this guy, exactly? He’s a skilled craftsman and motorhead from Vietnam, who likes to build scaled-down iconic cars, giving them his own personal touch. You can find his many art projects on his ND Woodworking Art YouTube channel, for which he managed to raise close to a million subscribers.
He’s got some really impressive builds shared on his channel, of some of the most popular wheelers ever made, such as LaFerrari Aperta, the BMW 328 Hommage, Bugatti Centodieci, and the most expensive grand tourer ever made, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail (priced at $28 million).
But ND Woodworking Art doesn’t stop at luxury cars. He also made a drivable version of the most popular combat vehicle in the World of Tanks videogame, the Panhard EBR 105 tank. And lately, the wood artisan has also started restoring old bicycles.
His latest two-wheeler took him a week to complete and received an extreme makeover, being turned into an artsy version of the Lamborghini electric bike. Because yes, Lamborghini also entered the e-bike market in 2018, and its two-wheelers are not exactly budget-friendly either. They go for approximately $18,000.
You can watch Truong Van Dao’s e-bike building process in the video below.
Made for his lucky toddler, the functional miniature car is an impressively accurate and detailed replica that pays attention to all the trademark features, including the gull-wing doors, which are activated by remote control.
So who is this guy, exactly? He’s a skilled craftsman and motorhead from Vietnam, who likes to build scaled-down iconic cars, giving them his own personal touch. You can find his many art projects on his ND Woodworking Art YouTube channel, for which he managed to raise close to a million subscribers.
He’s got some really impressive builds shared on his channel, of some of the most popular wheelers ever made, such as LaFerrari Aperta, the BMW 328 Hommage, Bugatti Centodieci, and the most expensive grand tourer ever made, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail (priced at $28 million).
But ND Woodworking Art doesn’t stop at luxury cars. He also made a drivable version of the most popular combat vehicle in the World of Tanks videogame, the Panhard EBR 105 tank. And lately, the wood artisan has also started restoring old bicycles.
His latest two-wheeler took him a week to complete and received an extreme makeover, being turned into an artsy version of the Lamborghini electric bike. Because yes, Lamborghini also entered the e-bike market in 2018, and its two-wheelers are not exactly budget-friendly either. They go for approximately $18,000.
You can watch Truong Van Dao’s e-bike building process in the video below.